Cathren Cogburn
Cathren JoAnn Cogburn, 79, of Heavener died Tuesday, March 4, 2019, in Spiro.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church with burial at Reichert Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Cogburn and Vicki Miller; a son, Patrick Cogburn; two sisters, Willo Durrett and Eureda Bly; three brothers, Charles, William and Rocky Shupert; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2019
