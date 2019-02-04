|
Charlene Howard
Service for Charlene Harvell Howard, 89, of Muldrow will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Cottonwood Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Camp Creek community, Okla., to Pearl Mae (Ruckman) Harvell and Horace Adolphus Harvell and passed away Feb. 2, 2019, in Muldrow. Mrs. Howard started working in Fort Smith at the age of 14 while many men were off to fight in World War II. She married the love of her life, Paul Howard, on Oct. 7, 1949, following his heroic tour of duty overseas and six months of courting. They eventually became co-owners of Roland Furniture Manufacturing and ran their business together for over 30 years. She found joy in gardening, spoiling her grandchildren with love and cooking and attending church at First Assembly of God in Muldrow.
She leaves behind a host of loving family: one son, Mike Howard of Muldrow; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Chris Armer of Vian and Allison and James Powell of Muldrow; nine grandchildren, Talmadge Howard, Amber Hesson, Amanda Squires, Heather Marshall, Jared Armer, Matthew Armer, Brett Armer, Danni Powell and Haven Powell; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ethylee Farmer and Wilma Edwards of Muldrow; and one brother, Dale Harvell of Muldrow. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who will miss her greatly.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Pearl Harvell; her husband of 64 years, Paul Howard; one sister, Juanell; one brother, Bee; one daughter-in-law, Anna Howard; and one granddaughter, Shelby Howard.
Active pallbearers will be Jared Armer, Matt Armer, Brett Armer, Chris Squires, Mitt Marshall, Stephen "Bubba" Powers and Talmadge Howard.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 5, 2019