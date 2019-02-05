Home

Fort Smith Chapel - Fort Smith
4817 Kelley Highway P.O. Box 4517
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Fort Smith Chapel - Fort Smith
4817 Kelley Highway P.O. Box 4517
Fort Smith, AR 72914
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Cemetery
Charles Holder Obituary
Charles Holder
Charles Lee Holder, 68, of Fort Smith entered into rest Feb. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 21, 1950, in Fayetteville to the late Bertie Lee Holder and Jewel (Looper) Holder. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Sherry Williams.
He is survived by a nephew, Jason Williams and Jennifer; two great-nephews, Drake and Walker Williams; and a brother-in-law, Jay Williams of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St. Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To place online tributes, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019
