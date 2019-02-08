|
Charles Hunt
Charles L. Hunt, 92, of Waldron passed away Feb. 6, 2019, in Waldron. Charles was born June 19, 1926, in Waldron to the late Howell and Georgia Mae (Reed) Hunt.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances Hunt of Waldron; two children, Bill Hunt and spouse Kathy of Houston and Aneta Austin and spouse Tim of New Braunfels, Texas; four grandchildren, Jordan Campbell and spouse Justin of Pensacola, Fla., Jonathan Hubbard and spouse Julie of Pensacola, Tracy Dunn and spouse Teresa of Houston, Jill Vincenti and spouse John of Kansas City, Mo.; eight great-grandchildren, Makensie Campbell, Jonathan Paul "J.P." Hubbard, Luci Jeffery, Nicholas Dunn, Anthony Patton, Sarah Vincenti, David Stubbs and Ben Stubbs; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Michael and Dennis Hunt of Illinois; four brothers, Arthur, Clarence, Reed-O and Earl Hunt; and three sisters, Opal Hunt, Beatrice Hannah and Flindy Cockburn.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with Diane Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Coop Prairie Cemetery in Mansfield, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Gary McMellon, Jim Thomas, Roger Hunt, Brandon McMellon, James Thomas, Kelley Hunt and Jimmy Bartlett.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Wayne Bartlett, Harold Stinson, Waymond Hunt and Charley Hughes.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2019