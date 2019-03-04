|
|
Chris Hovis
Chris Hovis, age 45, of Fort Smith died in his sleep at home, Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born Aug. 6, 1973, in Fort Campbell, Ky., to Loran Lee and Polly Kelley Hovis. He was a graduate of Russellville High School class of 1991, manager at the JAM Mart in Fort Smith, an avid Razorback fan and a member of New Life Church in Fort Smith. Chris touched the lives of all that he met.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Hovis; and a sister Sheila Hovis.
Survivors include his son, Christopher Parker Hovis of Alma; his mother, Polly Hovis of Dardanelle; a sister, Diane Duvall of Pottsville; an aunt; cousins; numerous nieces, nephews and a great-great nephew; his church family; Razorback family; JAM Mart family; and a multitude of friends.
Memorial services will be announced in Russellville and Fort Smith.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2019