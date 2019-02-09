|
|
|
Clarence Douglas
Clarence Douglas, 84, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Faith Community Church (Nazarene) in Poteau with burial at Intermentat Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, Okla.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two sons, Jerry and Terry; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations may be to Faith Community Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 605, Poteau, OK 74953.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More