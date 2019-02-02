|
|
Claude Ledbetter
Claude Lee Ledbetter, 59, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. The Good Lord allowed him to pass away peacefully at home in his bed. Lee was born in Midland to Claude and Irene Ledbetter on Feb. 23, 1959. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and two brothers, Charles and Billy Ray Ledbetter.
He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Michael and Helen Martin; one brother, Barney Joe Ledbetter, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Lee worked at BOST Adult Development Center. He was very proud of his name tag and paycheck. He was a faithful member of New Providence Baptist Church where he served as the morning usher and sang in the choir. Lee was very special and touched many lives. He had a beautiful testimony that he shared with many: "I have Jesus in my heart."
Funeral services officiated by Rev. Jerry Welch and Robert Presson will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the New Providence Baptist Church with interment to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. Hwy. 10, Greenwood. To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 3, 2019