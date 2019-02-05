Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dale Gordon Obituary
Dale Gordon
Dale Ray Gordon, 83, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born Aug. 25, 1935, to Gerald and Martha Ellen (Stewart) Gordon in Greenwood. He was a retired claims representative for the Social Security Administration and was a former teacher and administrator at Hackett, Southside and Alma school systems. Dale also raised cattle and was active in the 4-H program, Sebastian County Cattleman's Association and was on the board of Farm Bureau Insurance.
A family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda of the home; a daughter, Marla DeCoster and her husband Vaughn of Greenwood; a son, Steve Gordon and his wife Kimberley of Fort Smith; a sister, Wanda Lewis of Greenwood; a brother, Paul Gordon of Tulsa; four grandchildren, Derek Gordon, Jill Auten and Nevin and Kent DeCoster; and one great-granddaughter, Vivianna Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 301 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or to the .
Cremation is under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019
