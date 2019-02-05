Home

Dan Quinalty Obituary
Dan Wade Quinalty, 63, of Hackett died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Hackett.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
He is survived by a daughter, Erica Sisco of Sallisaw; two sons, Josh Quinalty of Tuttle, Okla., and Jason McClemore of Oklahoma City; seven sisters, Glo Dyer, Rita Wohlgemuth, Julie, Hevel and Yolanda Hurst, Tina Black and Michelle Quinalty; three brothers, Lloyd, Tony and Jimmy Quinalty; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019
