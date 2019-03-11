|
Dana Mooney
Dana Wayne Mooney was born July 11, 1957. He passed away March 7, 2019, in Texarkana, Ark. Dana was 62 years old. He was a retired Assembly of God minister.
He is survived by a daughter, Ashley of Texarkana, Ark.; a son, Joshua of New Boston, Texas; a sister, Farrell Dene Johnson of Van Buren; and two brothers, Eugene Mooney of Nicut and the Rev. Willie D. Mooney of Van Buren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Amazing Grace Fellowship located at 2020 Rena Road in Van Buren.
Arrangements were under the direction of East Funeral Home — Downtown in Texarkana, Texas.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019