Daniel Chase
Daniel Vincent Chase, 68, of the Ione community, near Booneville, passed from this life Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 29, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, to the late Vincent and Mary (Accola) Chase. He was a retired truck driver and a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was of the Catholic faith and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Vincent Chase II; a grandson, Christian Lyons; a brother, Jack T. Chase; and his parents before mentioned.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville. Burial will be at French Prairie Cemetery. There will be no graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Julianne of the home; one son, David Daniel Chase (Valerie) of Warrensburg, Mo; five daughters, Angela Allen of Booneville, Nichole Burkett (Matthew) of Subiaco, Dawn Chase of Dubuque, Danielle Plein (Tom) of Dubuque and Elizabeth Strabley (Michael) of Booneville; two brothers, Theodore "Ted" Chase of Ratcliff and Rick Chase of East Dubuque, Ill.; two sisters, Sandy Treanor of East Dubuque and Mary Lynn Janssen of Farley, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019