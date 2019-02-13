|
David Cooper
David Lynn Cooper, 64, of Booneville passed from this life Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 3, 1954, in Paris to the late Lee Roy and Laura Bell (Smith) Cooper. He was a retired rehabilitation administrator. He was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan and Denver Broncos fan. He loved sports of all kinds. David loved to visit and socialize with people.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Cooper; a sister, Joy Cooper-Wiese; and his parents before mentioned.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Hopewell Cemetery, near Booneville. There will be no graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Cooper of the home; one son, Christian Cooper (Cristy) of Fort Smith; one sister, Sue Hay of Alma; one granddaughter, Natalee Cooper; and other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Muchmore, Gary Shott, Craig Cange, Greg Pumphrey, Carl Cooper and Mike House.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019