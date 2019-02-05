|
|
David McClerren
David McClerren, 57, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 20, 1961, in Florissant, Mo. to the late Daniel and Mary Jo McClerren. He was an auto body paint and repairman and he loved his family, the Denver Broncos and the mountains in Colorado. He was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church.
He is survived by two sisters, Alta Poppe of Van Buren and Susan Minaya of Cape Coral, Fla.; a brother, Daniel McClerren of Denver; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
A family-hosted memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1604 E. Pointer Trail, Van Buren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019