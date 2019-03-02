Home

Smith - North Little Rock Funeral Home
1921 N. Main St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
501-758-1170
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Park Hill Christian Church
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Park Hill Christian Church
Deborah White Auld, 60, of North Little Rock passed away Feb. 22, 2019. She was born in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 1958, to Julian White and Elizabeth Sandusky White.
Debbie is survived by her mother, Betsy White; children, Shanna Wells, Kevin Auld and Jennifer Coyle (Brandon); sisters, Paula Steinsiek and Julie Wolfe (Ross); and grandchildren, Jacob, Addison, Avery, Sadie, Aubree, Emily and Jaxon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Julian White; and brother-in-law, Frank Steinsiek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkhill Christian Church Food Pantry or North Little Rock Animal Shelter.
Visitation will be begin at 1 p.m. Friday followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Park Hill Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home.
Online guestbook is available at www.smithfamilycares.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2019
