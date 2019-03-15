Home

Delores Cheater

Delores Cheater Obituary
Delores Cheater
Delores "Dee" Jane Cheater, 61, of Sallisaw died March 14, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Seabolt Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; three sons, Aaron Morris of Fort Smith, James Cheater of Sallisaw and Thomas Cheater Jr. of Hulbert, Okla; two brothers, John and Norvan Bilyeu, both of Sallisaw; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 16, 2019
