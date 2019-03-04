|
|
Diana Campbell
Diana Carol Campbell, who resided in Mena, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born March 4, 1948, in Lodi, Calif., to the late Gail Freeman Meredith and Dorothy May (Davis) Meredith. She was less than two days away from her 71st birthday.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lester Ray Campbell; two sisters, Bonnie Roberson and Ginger Henry; and one brother, Gail A. Meredith.
Diana was chief tax collector for Polk County Sheriff's Department in Mena for the past 42 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. There will also be a 1:30 p.m. graveside service with public viewing at Pinecrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Mena, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
She is survived by her son, Todd Campbell and wife Christina of Lavaca; three sisters, Barbara Bowen and husband R.C. of Fort Smith, Debbie Hobbs and husband Johnny of Lavaca and Sherrie Walters and husband Jim of Wisconsin; three brothers, Jerry Don Meredith and wife Barbara of Central City, Ricky Meredith and wife Debbie of Panama and Robbie Meredith and wife Glenda of Lavaca; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Henry and H.C. Roberson; two grandchildren, Amanda Gilbert and husband Dillion of Charleston and Brandon Campbell and wife Lanie of Lavaca; and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scott Sawyer, Ronnie Graves, Lucas Graves, Brian White, Mike Godfrey and Randy Jewell.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2019