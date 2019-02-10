|
Don Smith Jr.
Don Smith Jr., 58, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in a Fort Smith hospital. He was retired from Simmons Foods.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Gina Smith; two sons, Donald L. Smith III of Abbott and Josh Smith of Witcherville; his mother, Charlotte Smith of Greenwood; one brother, James Smith of Greenwood; one sister, Kimberly Elizalde of Bonanza; and nine grandchildren.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2019