|
|
Donald Brown
Donald "Don" Brown, 74, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 13, 1944, in Ozark to the late Austin and Lydia Brown. He was retired from Whirlpool and served in the U.S. Army 9th Infantry 1967-68 and received a Silver Star.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Shellito; and a grandson, Kirk Shellito.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sherry (Huff) Brown of the home; a son, Marcus Brown and wife Tammy of Alma; four grandchildren, Ashton Thomas, Kody Shuster, James Reyes and Dax Brown; and two great-grandsons.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4929 Industrial Park Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2019