Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Brown Obituary
Donald Brown
Donald "Don" Brown, 74, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 13, 1944, in Ozark to the late Austin and Lydia Brown. He was retired from Whirlpool and served in the U.S. Army 9th Infantry 1967-68 and received a Silver Star.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Shellito; and a grandson, Kirk Shellito.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sherry (Huff) Brown of the home; a son, Marcus Brown and wife Tammy of Alma; four grandchildren, Ashton Thomas, Kody Shuster, James Reyes and Dax Brown; and two great-grandsons.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4929 Industrial Park Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now