Donald Flippin
Donald Ray Flippin, 71, of Pocola passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born May 29, 1947, in Fort Smith to the late James Arnold and Mattie Mae Flippin. He was a retired tool and die maker for Whirlpool. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and the Air National Guard. He was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. He loved to homebrew and enjoyed competing in homebrew competitions with his friends, as well as competing in chili cook-offs. He loved his fur babies, Lilly, Lucy and his beloved parrot Aggie, who he had for 42 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Flippin.
Ray's celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Ray is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; his stepson, Shaun Pierman of Fort Smith; his sister, Jeanie Flurry of Roland; two brothers, David Flippin and Darrell Franklin, both of Van Buren; and his two grandchildren, Izzy and Sawyer Pierman of Algoma, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2019