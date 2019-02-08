|
|
Donald Jiles
Donald "Bubba" Warren Jiles Jr., 56, of Cameron went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 2, 1962, in Santa Rosa, Calif. He was a member of Cameron Gospel Lighthouse in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Peggy (Gass) Jiles; one sister, Jacqueline K. Jiles; and one brother, Vincent E. Jiles.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marilyn Jiles of the home; two daughters, Carrie Nethers and husband Dirk of Fort Smith and Tonya Sheldon and husband Jason of Greenwood; four sisters, Becky Holley and husband Phillip of Prescott, Barbara Moore of Antlers, Okla., Peggy Densel of Antlers and Sharma Welter and husband Walter of Antlers; one brother, John Moore and wife Lisa of Valliant, Okla.; three grandchildren, Shelby Plummer, Nathan Nethers and Erin Sheldon; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Family-held memorial service officiated by Pastor Danny Green will be Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Cameron Gospel Lighthouse.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2019