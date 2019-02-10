|
Donald Jiles
Donald Jiles Jr, 56, of Cameron died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. He was born Nov. 2, 1962, in Santa Rosa, California.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Cameron Gospel Lighthouse. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Carrie Nethers of Fort Smith and Tonya Sheldon of Greenwood; four sisters, Becky Holley of Prescott and Barbara Moore, Peggy Densel and Sharma Welter, all of Antlers, Oklahoma; one brother, John Moore of Valliant, Oklahoma; and three grandchildren
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2019
