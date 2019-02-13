|
|
Donna Brown
Donna Faye Brown, 82, of Rudy passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Alma High School class of 1955 and a member of Oliver Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Rudy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Brown; and both of her parents, Muggins and Ruth Hall.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Olive Springs Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Hays and husband Dr. Elliott Hays of Van Buren; two sons, Dr. Rick Brown and wife Teresa of El Dorado and Kevin Brown of Rudy; one sister, Kay Smith of Rudy; one brother, John Hall and wife Sue of Rudy; one sister-in-law, Belva Batson of Texas; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Eli Hays, Austin Brown, Travis Shook, Brad Martin, Braxton Shook and Baylor Shook.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019