Dorothy Parker
Dorothy Mayo Parker joined loved ones who preceded her on Feb. 11, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Herschel; her sons, Robert, Garry and Kelly; stepsons, Tim and Kevin; daughters-in-law, Christy, Cheryl, Jo and Gena; grandchildren, Erik, Leah and Rachel; stepgrandchildren, Christopher, Seth and Dalton; sister, Shirley Donahue and her husband Max; brother, Leo Geheb; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mom and grandmother. Early on, she made numerous sacrifices to raise her three sons by herself after her first husband's sudden death. She always made sure that they were provided for and happy. Education was important to her and she made sure that all of her children obtained at least a college degree. A sense of humor, strong work ethic, solid moral compass and determination were other attributes she instilled in her sons. As the youngest child was starting his senior year in high school, she married her husband Herschel. They met through work. They had a loving and respectful marriage for nearly 40 years. During that time, they built their dream home on property they owned near Hackett. Eventually they retired there. This allowed them to enjoy more time together with Herschel raising cows and Dorothy raising flowers. Dorothy was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Smith. Through all of the challenging times in her life, she relied on her religious beliefs for strength. No more was that evident than in the later years of her life battling one medical issue after another.
Please join us as we celebrate the life of a remarkable wife, mother and grandmother. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church officiated by Father John Antony, with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2019