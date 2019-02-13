|
Dorothy Parker
Dorothy Mayo Parker passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Herschel; three sons, Robert, Garry and Kelly; two stepsons, Tim and Kevin; a sister, Shirley Donahue; a brother, Leo Geheb; three grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019
