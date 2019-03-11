|
|
Doug Branch
Doug Branch, 57, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home. Doug was a jack-of-all-trades — he could fix anything and was willing to help anyone, putting others above himself.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary. Cremation is under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Doug is survived by his wife, Jennifer of the home; his son, Charles Branch of Mena; his father, Byron "Twig" Branch and his wife Zoe of Fort Smith; his mother, Ouida Branch of Tulsa; two sisters, Ginny Surber of Tulsa and Marilyn Lovell and her husband Billy of Fort Smith; and his brother, James Branch and his wife Rena of Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72901 or online at www.hopehumanesociety.com.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019