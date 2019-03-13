|
Ella Craig
Ella Mae Craig, 81, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of 43 Assembly of God Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Craig; her father, Kenneth Ray Daniel; her mother and stepfather, Irene (Wise) and Billy Daniel; one sister, Melva Lankford; and one brother, Gary Daniel.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters, LaDonna Cristee of Van Buren and Deborah Gayle Rainwater and husband Paul of Little Rock; two sons, Randy Craig and wife Cathy and Mark Craig, all of Van Buren; one sister, Billie Sue James of Hagarville; two brothers, William and Ray Daniel, both of Barling; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are CW3 Carl Nathan Craig and Kirk Rainwater.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 14, 2019