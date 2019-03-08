|
|
Ethel Darcy
Graveside service for Ethel Arter Darcy, 87, of Sallisaw will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Old Cache Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She was born Sept. 7, 1931, in Bokoshe to Reva Fern (Beshers) Arter and Elbert Green Arter and passed away March 7, 2019, in Sallisaw. She was married to Roy Darcy on Sept. 13, 1949, in Van Buren. Mrs. Darcy was a homemaker. She loved reading her daily newspaper, working in her flower beds and most of all her family.
She is survived by six grandchildren, Melisa Pearman and husband Timothy of Mesa, Ariz., Jeffrey Carter of Mesa, Sheila Grant and husband Scott of Sallisaw, LeeAn Farmer and fiancé Brent Garris of Sallisaw, Curtis Darcy of Sallisaw and Keith Darcy and wife Ashton of Sallisaw; 12 great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Corey, Bobbie, Brandon, Aaliyah, Adilynn, Harper, Kloe, Halle, Allison, Masyn and Jaxson; a sister, Leatric Ashcraft of Tennessee; a brother, Philip Arter and Joy of Bokoshe; and two sons-in-law, Reggie Hill of Mesa and Pete Farmer of Sallisaw.
She was preceded in death by her children, Freda Hill, Reba Farmer, Curtis Darcy and Walt Darcy; her husband, Roy; grandson, Kenneth Farmer; parents, Green and Reva Arter; brother, R.B. Arter; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Darcy.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2019