Euba Harris-Winton
Euba Mae Harris-Winton, 95, of Fort Smith died March 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by four daughters, Sandra Fuller, Gwenetta McElroy, Vera Shepherd and Erika Walker; four sons, Jeffrey Matthews, Bishop Keaton, Reginald Moore and Edward Winton; and a host of grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 17, 2019
