Eula Calhoun Choate, 85, of Marble City died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Marble City, Okla.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Calvary Temple Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Choate Cemetery in Marble City under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Lavonne Ely of Sallisaw and Shiela Choate of Marble City; four sons, Billy, Watie and Leslie Choate, all of Marble City, and Kelly Choate of Sallisaw; a brother, Ralph Calhoun of Clinton; nine grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2019
