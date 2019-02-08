|
Eula Roberts
Eula Lee Roberts, 88, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fort Smith with burial at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; a daughter, Theresa Edgmon of Odessa, Texas; two sons, Bobby Roberts of Byhalia, Miss., and Steven Roberts of Fort Smith; a sister, Rena Canada of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2019
