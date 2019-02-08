|
|
Eula Roberts
Eula Lee Roberts, 88, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Feb. 24, 1930, in Fort Smith to Bill and Thelma (Kidd) Swink. She was a homemaker in the true sense of the word, enjoying her gardening, sewing and cooking. She was a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fort Smith and was always either visiting with the shut-ins or willing to help others in any way she could.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fort Smith with burial at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bob Roberts of the home; a daughter, Theresa Edgmon and her husband Tim of Odessa, Texas; two sons, Bobby G. Roberts and his wife Dee of Byhalia, Miss., and Steven A. Roberts and his wife Amanda of Fort Smith; a sister, Rena Canada of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren, Jason and Gabe Roberts, Shanna Gomez, Emmie Thomas, Ellie Glidewell, Amanda Owens and Ryan Edgmon; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby, Steve, Gabe and Jason Roberts and Tim and Ryan Edgmon.
Memorials may be made to Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4321 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 72901; or , 10201 W. Markham St., Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72205 or online at https://www.alz.org/arkansas.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2019