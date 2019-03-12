|
|
Frances Briley
Frances E. Briley, 91, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home. She worked as a clerk at Alison's Wonderland in Van Buren. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin F. Briley Jr.; both parents, James and Sarah (Hogan) Lynn; one sister, Juanita Shepard; and one brother, Leroy Lynn.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters, Janet Smith of Cleveland, Okla., Benetta Deason and husband Duane of Stillwell, Okla.; one sister, Pat Robbins and Harold of Van Buren; one brother, Wayne Lynn and wife Lois of Van Buren; one stepsister, Rosetta Sukovich and husband Robert of Van Buren; one stepbrother, Steven Bond and wife Sharon of Van Buren; 18 grandchildren; two very special extended family members, Beverly and Bill Pyle; one special neighbor, James Pound; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5- 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Alexander, Duane Deason, Chad Deason, Matthew Smith, Mark Smith and Phillip Barnoski.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2019