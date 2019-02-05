|
George Ann Arbuckle
George Ann Arbuckle Pruitt, 90, of San Antonio passed from this life Feb. 2, 2019, surrounded by family in San Antonio. She was born June 11, 1928, in Dyer to the late George and Lora Huff Arbuckle. George Ann had worked for the telephone company and had been a child care provider at Houston Terrace Baptist Day School in San Antonio.
She is survived by her children, James Michael Pruitt, Patricia Ann Zunker and John Daniel Pruitt; her sister, Lee Ora Emmert; two grandchildren, Tiffanie and Travis; as well as three great-grandchildren, Kade, Preslie and Bowyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Pruitt; and two sisters, Rose Robinson and Minnie Watson.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Dyer Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019