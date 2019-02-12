Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grady Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grady Benson Jr.

Obituary Flowers

Grady Benson Jr. Obituary
Grady Benson Jr.
Grady James Benson Jr., 88, of Little Rock died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Griffin Leggett Healey and Roth Funeral Home in Little Rock with burial to follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; a daughter, Marcy Wood of Little Rock; a son, Jim Benson of Fort Smith; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.