Grady Benson Jr.
Grady James Benson Jr., 88, of Little Rock died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Griffin Leggett Healey and Roth Funeral Home in Little Rock with burial to follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; a daughter, Marcy Wood of Little Rock; a son, Jim Benson of Fort Smith; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2019
