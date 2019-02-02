|
Harold McKinney
Harold Gene McKinney, 61, of Sugar Loaf Lake, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in his son's home surrounded by family and friends. He was born Aug. 12, 1957, in Fort Smith. Harold was a former employee of Baldor. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold McKinney; grandparents, Otto and Rene McKinney and Enoch and Gracie Dugan.
Survivors include his mother, Louise of Sugar Loaf; daughters, Kari of Fort Smith, Heather Sims and (Rick) of Cedarville, Kyle of Chester, Kori and (Brooklyn) of Sugar Loaf; brother, Barry and (Judy) of Sugar Loaf; sister, Lisa Roberts and (Bruce) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Cali, Nathan, Kolton, Levi, Kily, Mily, Kori Jr. and Taylor; and aunt, Shirley Oliver.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel, 2911 West Hwy 10 Greenwood, with interment at Slaytonville Cemetery. Family will greet friends Monday from 6-7 p.m. at Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Joe Cochran, Cody Sprayberry, Ryan Roberts, Roger Clark, Chuck Bentley, Rick Sims and Colton Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Roberts, Zach Gragg and Norman Korth.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston. Online condolences maybe made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 3, 2019