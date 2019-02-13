Home

Harold "Smiley" Shipman, 81, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Spiro.
Funeral service will be noon Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Lodi Cemetery in Glenwood.
He is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Jordan; a son, Russell Shipman; two sisters, Wilma Owens and Carolyn Ward; four brothers, David, Tim, Darrel and Mark Shipman; five grandchildren; and several stepgrandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019
