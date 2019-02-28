Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
For more information about
Harry Byrum
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Byrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Byrum


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Byrum Obituary
Harry Byrum
Harry Lee Byrum, 76, of Van Buren passed from this life Feb. 26, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Fort Smith to the late Harry and Dorothy Martin Byrum. After school, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a boiler technician. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and took part in the Iran Hostage Crisis. After leaving the Navy and working job after job, with his wife's blessing Harry reenlisted in the Navy and this time retired in 1995 as a veteran of the Gulf War. Following the Navy, Harry went to work and later retired from Tyson Foods.
Harry is survived by his wife, Patty; a daughter, Tanya Carrillo and her husband Ismael; son, Lee Byrum; grandchildren, Christopher Carillo, Cody Adams and Brandy Stringer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Shelly Stringer.
Graveside service with U.S. Navy honors will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now