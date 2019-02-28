|
Harry Byrum
Harry Lee Byrum, 76, of Van Buren passed from this life Feb. 26, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Fort Smith to the late Harry and Dorothy Martin Byrum. After school, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a boiler technician. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and took part in the Iran Hostage Crisis. After leaving the Navy and working job after job, with his wife's blessing Harry reenlisted in the Navy and this time retired in 1995 as a veteran of the Gulf War. Following the Navy, Harry went to work and later retired from Tyson Foods.
Harry is survived by his wife, Patty; a daughter, Tanya Carrillo and her husband Ismael; son, Lee Byrum; grandchildren, Christopher Carillo, Cody Adams and Brandy Stringer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Shelly Stringer.
Graveside service with U.S. Navy honors will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019