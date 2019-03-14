|
H.B. Duboise
H.B. Duboise, 94, of Hackett passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at a Fayetteville hospital. He was a retired rancher, a member and past deacon of Amity Missionary Baptist Church, a member of Amity Lodge No. 267 F&AM, Sebastian County Sherriff's Office Mounted Patrol, the board of directors for Farm Service Agency, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II serving on the U.S.S. Colorado and the recipient of the World War II Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Campaign Ribbon with a star and the Purple Heart.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Old Union Cemetery in Hackett.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
He is survived by two sons, Terry Duboise and wife Judy of Hackett and Patrick Duboise and wife Dana of Hackett; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Dean Duboise, Anna Lee Duboise and Glenn Duboise.
Pallbearers will be Brent Cooper, Randy Duboise, Anthony Crouse, Chris Duboise, Kirk Duboise and Jonathan Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Richardson, Jessie Moss, Buck Hamby and Josh Williams.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 15, 2019