Helen Toney
Helen E. Toney, 84, succumbed to cancer the evening of Jan. 31, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born June 15, 1934, and was preceded in death by her parents, John Leslie and Lola Dorothy Pigg. She attended Mount Vernon High School and married her high school sweetheart. She was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church.
She is survived by Donald, her husband of 68 years and formerly of Mount Vernon; three daughters, Leslie Blyth of Keaau, Hawaii, Paula Cates of Greenwood and Kim Toney of Fort Smith; and one son, Robert Toney of Van Buren.
Her ashes will be interred at Goddard Columbarium in Fort Smith. Cremation was under the direction of Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 24, 2019