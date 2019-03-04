Home

Hilda Floyd
J Hilda Neal Floyd, 89, of Van Buren passed away March 1, 2019, at Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith. She was born in Wisner, La., on June 25, 1929. Hilda retired from Whirlpool Corp. after 25 years as the secretary in human resources. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and was active in the church choir.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Mr. J.W. Floyd of Van Buren; two brothers, Charles Nations and Beverly of Pensacola, Fla., and James Nations and wife Doris from Prairieville, La.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Daisy Mae Nations; her stepfather, Mr. W.A. Nations; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
