Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
James Donald Obituary
James Donald
James Edward Donald, 61, of Booneville passed away March 3, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 23, 1957, to William Edward Donald and Fannie Donald. He was a retired truck driver and loved to fish and spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents before mentioned.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, June Donald of the home; son, Troy Donald of Louisiana; daughter, Jamie Alford; stepdaughter, Caren Parham; brother, Jimmy Dale Donald; two sisters, Francis Risin and Glenda Donald; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his beloved dog, Sassy; and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Beggs, Chris McLeod, Ronald Tillery, Matt Beggs, Les Bigby and Chance Tucknies.
To sign his online guestbook, go to www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2019
