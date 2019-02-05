|
James Hammond
James Alan Hammond, 68, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born April 11, 1950, in Concord, N.H., to the late David and Helen Hammond. He was a truck driver and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hammond; a daughter, Kasandra Martin and husband Stephen; two sisters; two brothers; and a grandson, Jaxson Martin.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019