Jan Anderson
Jan L. Knight Anderson, 65, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home. She was a retired paralegal. She very much loved her birds, Harley and Sunny, and her cat, Jude. Jan was a fun loving woman with a heart of gold, her life revolved around the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She was welcomed into eternity by her daughter, Jill Hendrickson; her son, David Hendrickson; and both parents, E.L. and Millie (Moore) Knight.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Gragg and husband Michael of Arkoma and Julie Stockton and husband Brandon of Van Buren; one son, Aron Price of Atlanta; one brother, Ted Knight and wife Sharon of Poteau; and one daughter-in-law, Cynthia Brown of Van Buren. She was a loving Maw Maw to eight grandchildren, Nathan, Jadah, Abby, Mackenzie, Noah, Jacob, Micah and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hunter; niece, Kim Lam; and nephew, Chris Knight.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2019