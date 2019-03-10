Home

Jerry Blankenship
Jerry Ray Blankenship, 75, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Greenwood. He was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Lavaca to Idus D. and Ruby (Hearn) Blankenship. He was a retired maintenance supervisor at Macsteel and served in the Arkansas Air National Guard. Jerry was of the Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Hannah.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Oak Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy of the home; a daughter, Laurie Donald and her husband Greg of Greenwood; two sons, Craig Blankenship and his wife Nicki of Greenwood and Jerry Blankenship Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Lavaca; one sister, Martha Rudell of Van Buren; two brothers, George Blankenship of West Fork and Merle Blankenship of Taft, Calif.; and seven grandchildren, Jordan and Haley Donald and Matthew, Emma, Jeffrey, Julie and Bradlee Blankenship.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Jr., Craig, Matthew and Jeffrey Blankenship, David Neece and Greg Donald.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Stepping Stone School, 1036 U.S. 64 E., Alma, AR 72921.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2019
