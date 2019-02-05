Home

Pastor Jerry Wayne Christie, 72, of Bunch, Okla., died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Marble City, Okla.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at South Bunch Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lydia; a daughter, Nancy Christie of Sallisaw; a son, Ronnie Christie of the home; two sisters, Ella Christie of Tahlequah, Okla., and Jeannie Clinton of Cookson, Okla.; a brother, Joe Christie Jr. of Moody, Okla.; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019
