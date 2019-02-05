|
Jimmy Britton
Jimmy Britton, 78, of Howe died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Howe.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Poteau United Methodist Church with burial at Monroe Cemetery under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; a daughter, Brenda Brklacich of Utah; three sons, Jon Britton of Texas, Robert Britton of Colorado and William Britton of Alaska; a sister, Judy Peerson; two brothers, Daune and Max Britton; and 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2019
