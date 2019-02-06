|
Jimmy Britton
Jimmy Britton, 78, of Howe passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Howe. Jimmy was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Howe to James and Clyta (Howell) Britton. His parents and sister, Peggy Ann, preceded him in death. Jimmy was a highly decorated Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. As a pilot for Delta Airlines, Jimmy had to two nicknames, "Jimmy Jet" and "Jimmy Fun." He retired early from Delta Airlines after 25 years so he would have more time to hunt, backpack, snowmobile and enjoy the great outdoors with his wife and family. Our time was divided between our cabin above Lost Valley of the San Juans, near Pagosa Springs, Colo., and our home in Howe. Our yearly trek to Colorado was around June until mid-October, when we returned to Oklahoma to hunt white-tailed deer. December found us back in Colorado to play in the snow, coming back to Oklahoma in March in time for turkey season. Jim was president of the Lost Valley POA board of directors for many years, since its inception. He was Colorado's Snowmobile Association (CSA) District 9 representative for seven years. CSA is responsible for grooming trails throughout the state. Jimmy also worked closely with the local U.S. Forest Service on various land access issues. Jimmy's attitude in emergencies calmed all those involved, while otherwise he was a very exciting man. He made life fun for everyone around him; chaotic but fun. He could take an unlikely group of boys and make baseball players out of them. He loved watching them grow as players and individuals becoming even more than they expected. He was an excellent instructor pilot with the Air Force, instructing in the O-1E Bird Dog plane and the OV-10 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., after returning from Vietnam.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda of Howe; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Danny Brklacich of Utah; sons and daughters-in-law, Jon M. and Christy Britton of Tom Bean, Texas, Robert G. and Lisa Britton of Colorado Springs, Colo., and William B. and Nelba Britton of Ketchikan, Alaska; sister, Judy Britton Peerson of Poteau; brothers, Daune Britton of Howe, Max Britton of Corpus Christi, Texas; 14 grandchildren, Jacob, Katelin, Kendal, Braden, Tyler, Cody, Cole, Danielle, Britny, Sam, Beau, Abby, Rowan and Dayana; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Poteau with Rev. Jim Perkin officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, Okla.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Britton, Cody and Cole Brklacich, Beau and Samuel Britton and Beau Tucker.
The family will be at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Friday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019