|
|
Jimmy Leonard
Jimmy Hoyt Leonard, 74, of Huntington entered into rest Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. He was born March 31, 1944, in Fort Smith. He worked for Superior Livestock Auction for 30 years. He was a rancher and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.H. and Ella Leonard; two brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Leonard; one daughter, Ann Russell and husband Doug of Greenwood; one son, Tracy Leonard and wife Julie of Greenwood; two brothers, June and Donnie Leonard, both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Peggy Booth of Fort Smith and Linda Dunn of Lavaca; two grandchildren, Kyle Russell and wife Graycen and A.J. Russell.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, with burial to follow at Steep Hill Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be Terry Dean, Billy Rogers, Brian Holland, Mark Whitaker, George Moschner and Paul King.
Arrangements are under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2019