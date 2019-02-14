Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Greenwood, AR
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Greenwood, AR
Jimmy Leonard Obituary
Jimmy Leonard
Jimmy Hoyt Leonard, 74, of Huntington died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with burial to follow at Steep Hill Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; a daughter, Ann Russell; a son, Tracy; two brothers, June and Donnie Leonard; two sisters, Peggy Booth and Linda Dunn; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2019
