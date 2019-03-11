|
|
Jo Anna McCadden
Jo Anna Helton McCadden, 76, of Fort Smith was born Oct. 3, 1942 and passed away March 5, 2019.
Jo finished a short but fierce battle with reoccurring metastasized breast cancer and passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hospice Home Care in Little Rock.
Jo has moved on to continue her search for the perfect shell on new white sand beaches, the perfect drive down the middle of the fairway, a perfectly enjoyable jaunt to Europe with friends, the perfect book(s) to curl up and read or the perfect dog to spoil like Ginger, the last in a long line of "good dogs."
Jo was preceded in death by her parents Alec and Bea Helton of Eldred, Ill.; and sister, Betty Wilson of Shattuc, Ill.
Jo is survived by her husband, Pete McCadden of Fort Smith; sister, Doris Pranger of White Hall, Ill.; daughters, Laura Thomas (Mark) of Maumelle and Carrie East (Steve) of Conway; grandchildren, Zeb Daniel (Steph) of Gastonia, N.C., Amanda Moser (Derek) of Greenbrier and Trey Daniel (Jessie) of Conway; great-grandchildren, Harper Daniel of Gastonia, Mabrey and Rhodes Moser of Greenbrier; several cherished nieces and nephews; and also many neighbors and friends, particularly the Ben Geren Ladies Golf Club and Village Harbor Garden Club.
Special thanks to Hospice Home Care in Little Rock, Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, CHI St. Vincent Hospital inLittle Rock and Sherwood, CARTI, Hope Lodge and everyone else who assisted, prayed or just listened through the last year. Thank you for all you did for our amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Per Jo's wishes, she will be cremated with no memorial service at this time. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, as a way to honor Jo, please make donations to CARTI, Mercy Health Foundation, CHI St. Vincent Foundation or the cause of your choice.
Cremation services are under the direction of Cremation Services of Arkansas (501) 313-5431.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2019